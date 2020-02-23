|
Donald Lloyd Bowman, 79, of Clearfield died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at his home.
He was born Feb. 1, 1941 in Clearfield, a son of the late Donald Lee and Ruth (Bailor) Bowman.
He was a lifetime member of the Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post No. 1785 and the Marine Corps League. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 812, Clearfield American Legion John Lewis Shade Post No. 6 and his bowling team "The Pro Shop."
He worked as a coal miner and for HH Siravo & Sons as a supervisor in railroad construction. He later was an owner/operator of Bowman Roofing and Siding as well as Bowman Trucking.
Above all, he loved to help others and give back as much as he could. Over the years, he made generous donations to St. Jude's, The Shriners, Easter Seals, Children's Hospital, Native American Funding, and various other charities.
Mr. Bowman served with the U. S. Marines during the Vietnam War.
He's survived by his daughters, Shelly D. Carper and her husband, John of Tyrone, Kathryn C. Moore of Virginia and Tracy Ann of Georgia and a son, Terry E. Floyd of Ohio.
He's also survived by grandsons, Kaleb Chronister, Drew Chronister and other grandchildren; a sister, Linda Peters and her husband, Jim of Mineral Springs; a great-aunt, Flora Arbanas of Florida; numerous nieces and nephews; two brothers-in-law, Robert M. Tibbens II and Wilbur Lewis; and his dear friend, Angelo Mercado.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin daughters, Teresa Diane Bowman and Ruth Marie Bowman and two sisters, Kathryn Tibbens and Julia A. Lewis.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield, with the Rev. Stanley M. Wisor officiating.
Burial will follow at the Bradford Cemetery, Woodland. Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Toys for Tots or the Kerr Addition United Methodist Church.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2020