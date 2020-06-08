Donald M. "Donnie" Bays
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald M. "Donnie" Bays, 54, of Kylertown, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.

Donald was born on August 12, 1965, in Philadelphia, to William D. and Marie C. (Carlucci) Bays, who survive of Kylertown.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 1:30 pm, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Grassflat, with Rev. David A. Perry, officiating.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 11 am until the time for the procession to the cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
11:00 AM
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved