Donald M. "Donnie" Bays, 54, of Kylertown, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.



Donald was born on August 12, 1965, in Philadelphia, to William D. and Marie C. (Carlucci) Bays, who survive of Kylertown.



A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 1:30 pm, at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Grassflat, with Rev. David A. Perry, officiating.



Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 11 am until the time for the procession to the cemetery.

