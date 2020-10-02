1/
Donald M. "Blackie" Urban
1932 - 2020
Donald M. "Blackie" Urban, age 88 of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home.

Born on January 29, 1932 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late George and Katherine (Yenanas) Urban.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 2-4 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be followed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10 AM from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.

Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
