Pastor Donald M. Wilson, a resident of Brisbin, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Windy Hill Village surrounded by family. He was 84 years of age.
He's survived by his wife, Joyce (Evans) Wilson; his children, Donald (Sylvia) Wilson, Daniel (Lisa) Wilson and Joy (Jim) Howard; his grandchildren, Chad (Tommi Felton) Harvey and Alaina (Andrew Zapf) Wilson; his great-grandchildren, Annalyse and Kileigh Harvey and Azalea Zapf; and his brother, Bob Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Wilson.
Pastor Wilson was born in East Orange, N.J., and he graduated from the Philadelphia College of Bible.
He was a pastor for 50 years at four churches, including 15 years at West Somerset Baptist in New York and 25 years at Deep Creek Baptist in Maryland.
After retirement, he continued to reach out and serve his community regularly by preaching services at campgrounds and nursing homes.
Pastor Wilson took advantage of every opportunity to spread the word of God. He was a published author of the book, "God's Champion."
He and Joyce shared 61 years of love and marriage together. He always took time to make memories with his loved ones.
He thoroughly enjoyed woodworking, refinishing and producing customized furniture. He was a lover of the great outdoors and hunting.
Pastor Wilson was a leader and an exemplary man of God.
Calling hours will be held from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday at Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale.
There will also be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Brisbin Baptist Church, Brisbin, followed by a committal service at IOOF Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Melhorn officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Brisbin Baptist Church, Deep Creek Baptist Church or West Somerset Baptist Church.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.
