Donna E. Scott, age 72, of DuBois, PA, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her home.



Born on April 7, 1948 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Carl "Mooney" and Josephine (Michael) Carlson.



There will be no public visitation.



A public Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1:30 PM from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.



Burial will be in St. Catherine Cemetery.





