Donna J. Butters, 86, of Brockport died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at Highland View Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Brockway.
Born Sept. 21, 1933 in Coal Hollow, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Walter and Eva Calhoun.
On July 12, 1952, she married her husband of 67 years, Paul E. Butters, who survives along with her children, Jeannette Bowser and her husband, William of Reynoldsville, Rodger Butters and his wife, Robin of Brockway and Daniel Butters and his wife, Anita, Diana Morelli and her husband, Paul and Richard Butters and his wife Lynne, all of Brockport.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at the Lanes Mills United Methodist Church with the Rev. Robert Trask and the Rev. Claire Lundberg co-officiating.
Burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery, Brockway.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020