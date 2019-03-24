Home

More Obituaries for Donna Hilliard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna L. Hilliard


1929 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Donna L. Hilliard Obituary
Donna L. Hilliard, 89, of DuBois died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born Dec. 15, 1929 in Smithtown, Jefferson County, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Esther (Jones) Smith.

She's survived by a daughter, Deborah Odgers and her husband, Doug of DuBois and a son, Alan Hilliard and his wife, Susan of Belpre, Ohio.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. with the Rev. J. Ray Baker officiating.

Burial will follow in Beechwoods Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019
