Donna Lee Hassinger, 81, of Winburne went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her residence.
Born Sept. 27, 1938 in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Harry C. Sr. and Margaret Ellen (Wilkinson) Johnson.
On Sept. 29, 1967 at Winburne Presbyterian Church, Winburne, she wed Richard L. Hassinger, who survives at home.
Also surviving are her children, Tammy L. Clyde and her husband, Robert of Davenport, Fla.; Lori L. Yarger and her husband, Richard of West Decatur; Sally A. English and her husband, Michael of Winburne; Holly Martin and her husband, Harv of Winburne; her grandchildren, Joe Clyde, Chrissy Clyde, Michael English, Richard Yarger, Luke Pryde, Sarah Yarger, Kaylin English, Jesse Martin, Scott Yarger, Brittany English and Jacob Martin; and her brother, Harry Johnson and his wife, Bonnie of Sandy Ridge.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard Scot Hassinger and her siblings, infant sister, Lorie Jane Johnson and sister, Sally Fedor.
Mrs. Hassinger was a member of the Winburne Presbyterian Church, Winburne. She was a graduate of the former Cooper Township High School, a girl scout leader and a life member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary, Osceola Mills.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren, enjoyed watching red birds and going for rides with her husband.
A public graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Messiah Baptist Cemetery, Lanse, with a memorial service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Winburne Presbyterian Church, Winburne, with Pastor Gary Jewart officiating.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to, Winburne Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 397, Winburne, PA 16879.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020