Donna M. Pifer, 83, of Brockway died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at her home. Born April 27, 1936 in Brockway, she was the daughter of the late William and Emma (Trabado) Town.
In 1972, she married Ronald J. Pifer, who survives along with one son, Douglas Pifer and his wife, Cindi of Ottawa, Ill.
Friends will be received from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Friday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the St. Tobias Roman Catholic Church, with Father Leo Gallina as celebrant.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 18 to Feb. 22, 2020