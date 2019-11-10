Home

Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Donna Rae Rumberger


1931 - 2019
Donna Rae Rumberger Obituary
Donna Rae Rumberger, 88, of State College and formerly of Laurelton, Hamburg and Philipsburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at her residence.

She was born March 20, 1931 in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Cecil A. and Ruth F. Rumberger.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Philipsburg Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019
