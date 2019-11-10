|
Donna Rae Rumberger, 88, of State College and formerly of Laurelton, Hamburg and Philipsburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at her residence.
She was born March 20, 1931 in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Cecil A. and Ruth F. Rumberger.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019