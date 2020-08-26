1/
Dora H. "Helen" Wilson
1927 - 2020
Dora H. "Helen" Wilson, age 93 of formerly of Chestnut Avenue, DuBois, PA, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Christ The King Manor.

Born on February 16, 1927 in Brookville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Carlton W. & Ida E. (Young) Hetrick.

Due to our current circumstances, a private visitation and funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Mark Montgomery officiating.

Burial will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park.

Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
