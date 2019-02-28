|
|
|
Dora L. Craig, 74, of DuBois died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born April 15, 1944 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Donato DeSalve and Yvonne Gamble DeSalve Fauls.
She is survived by two daughters, Nanette Fox and her husband, Matt of Altoona and Betsy Jewell of DuBois and three sons, William Craig and his wife, Chelsea of Birmingham, Ala., Matthew Craig and his wife, Julie of DuBois and Paul Craig of Austin, Texas.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A private service will then be held.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019
Read More