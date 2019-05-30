|
|
|
Doris G. Manos, 95, of Clearfield died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at her home.
She was born Aug. 31, 1923 in Hollidaysburg, the daughter of the late John and Ethel (Fuller) Graham.
She's survived by her two sons, John Manos and his wife, Sandy of Absecon, N.J. and David Manos and his wife, Joan of Olanta.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Clearfield with Pastor Brian Belinda officiating. Burial will be in Dale Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. Saturday until the hour of service at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Gant Daily from May 30 to June 1, 2019
