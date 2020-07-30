Doris J. Andrulonis, age 84 of Sykesville, PA died Monday, July 27, 2020 at Christ The King Manor.



Born on August 20, 1935 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late James E. and Stella (Vilkinofsky) Fye.



On October 1, 1960 she married Richard "Andy" Andrulonis. He preceded her in death on March 21, 2014.



Due to our current circumstances there will be no public visitation and a private funeral service will be held with Father Bill Barron officiating.



Burial will be in the Assumption of The Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery.



