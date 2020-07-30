1/
Doris J. Andrulonis
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris J. Andrulonis, age 84 of Sykesville, PA died Monday, July 27, 2020 at Christ The King Manor.

Born on August 20, 1935 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late James E. and Stella (Vilkinofsky) Fye.

On October 1, 1960 she married Richard "Andy" Andrulonis. He preceded her in death on March 21, 2014.

Due to our current circumstances there will be no public visitation and a private funeral service will be held with Father Bill Barron officiating.

Burial will be in the Assumption of The Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved