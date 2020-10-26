Doris M. Lingle, 82, of Clearfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Christ the King Manor in DuBois.



She was born on April 24, 1938 in Clearfield; a daughter of the late Ernest C. and Emma (Ireland) Hepfer.



Funeral services will be held at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 6:00 PM with Rev. M. Bruce Dimmick officiating. Interment will be in Goshen Cemetery.



Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 4:00 PM until the time of services.





