Doris M. Riggleman, 81 of Hearthside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in State College, PA and formerly of Sandy Ridge, PA died on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Hearthside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in State College, PA.



Born on May 23, 1939 in Tyrone, PA she was the daughter of the late Thomas Gray and Marie (Carper) Williams.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Burial will be at the Blair Memorial Park, Bellewood, PA.

