Dorothy A. Croft, 80, of Woodland died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois. She was born April 8, 1939 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late William and Florence (Gregor) Kowalski.
Mrs. Croft was employed as a bus driver for the Clearfield Elementary Schools for 17 years. She really enjoyed making purchases on QVC and was a member of the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield.
She is survived by her daughter, Veronica Chumrik and her husband, Robert of Ebensburg; four grandchildren, Natasha, Kira and her husband, Jay, Joshua and Amanda; two great-grandchildren, Hunter and Raegan; a step-great-grandson, Jack; and daughter-in-law, Mary Croft of Illinois.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Croft on June 5, 2006.
She was also preceded in death by son, Guy William Croft; a grandson, Kyle; two sisters, Betty Houser and Mary 'Sis' Dickson; and a brother, William 'Ed' Kowalski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10 a.m. Thursday at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, with Fr. Brandon Kleckner as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Bradford Cemetery, Clearfield.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2020