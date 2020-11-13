Dorothy Ann "Dot" Phillips, 95, of Stronach, passed away at her home on November 10, 2020.
Born March 18, 1925, she was the sole surviving child of the late Stanley and Orene (Leonard) Freeman of Grampian. A sister Eleanor born a year earlier, died in infancy. Dorothy was a 1943 graduate of Clearfield Area High School.
In 1944, she married Hugh Phillips of Grampian. They had three children: Dan (1946-2002), James of Stronach and Susan of Indiana, PA.
Survived by her second son James, daughter Susan, 2 grandsons, a granddaughter, and a great granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Hugh, her first born son Dan, and a half-brother Bill Freeman.
Dorothy worked at several area businesses during her lifetime, including, Airplane/Marine in Hyde City, Kent Sportswear in Curwensville, and 20 years as a Hostess/Cashier at the former Holiday Inn in Clearfield. She was an avid bowler for almost 50 years until a shoulder injury, sustained in 2007, ended her bowling career. She was a lifelong member of the Grampian United Methodist Church.
Due to the ongoing public health crisis, there will be no viewing or services. Dorothy will be buried next to Hughie in Friends Cemetery in Grampian.
The family suggests contributions be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church Sixth Street, Grampian, PA 16838.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.