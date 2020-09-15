Dorothy I. Emigh, age 85 of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Mt. Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Home in Clearfield.



Born March 12, 1935 in Sington (Morrisdale), she was the daughter of the late Robert Lloyd and Carrie Mae (Myers) Emigh.



Friends and family will be received on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 12:00 until time of service.



A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale at 1:00 PM with Pastor Jeffrey Lauer officiating.



She will be laid to rest in Grandview Cemetery, Morrisdale.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store