Dorothy J. "Dot" Smith
1933 - 2020
Dorothy J. "Dot" Smith of Sandy Ridge, PA wife of the late Earl J. Smith went to be with her creator on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She passed away at UPMC Altoona of natural causes.

Born on March 25, 1933 in Sandy Ridge, PA, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Anna (Marcella) Kennedy of Sandy Ridge.

There will be no visitation. A public memorial service will be held at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, PA on July 26, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Robert Bruinooge officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetry in Osceola Mills, PA.

Published in Gant Daily from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Heath Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
