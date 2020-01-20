|
Dorothy J. "Dot" Wick, 85, of DuBois died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at her home.
Born March 9, 1934 in Everett, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Carlon W. Wheeler and Dorothy J. (Paine) Wheeler Holmander.
She's survived by her son, Stephen Wick and his wife, Kerry of DuBois.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Carole Bergman officiating.
Burial will be in Lakelawn Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Jan. 20 to Jan. 24, 2020