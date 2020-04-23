|
Dorothy Jean McCauslin, age 88, a lifelong resident of DuBois, PA until 2017, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Brookdale Chapel Hill in Chapel Hill, NC.
Born on October 15, 1931 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph "Boots" and Cleora (Hand) Schalk.
Due to our current circumstances there will be a private visitation and funeral service from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Brett Dinger officiating.
The service will be live streamed on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM and can be viewed by visiting www.facebook.com/baronickfuneralhome.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020