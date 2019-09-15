Home

Dorothy Louise Lockman


1942 - 2019
Dorothy Louise Lockman Obituary
Dorothy Louise Lockman, 77, of Clearfield went home to be with her Savior on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.

Born April 14, 1942 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Oliver L. and Sara R. (Watson) Hoover.

Surviving are her sons, Timothy Hoover and Robert Martin Lockman Jr., both of Clearfield.

There will be no public visitation.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 28, at the Messiah Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Earl Shawley officiating. Burial will be in the Messiah Baptist Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 15 to Sept. 19, 2019
