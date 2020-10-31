1/
Dorothy M. ""Dottie"" Haywood
1939 - 2020
Dorothy M. "Dottie" Haywood, 80, of Houtzdale died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at her home.

Born Dec. 9, 1939 in Perrine, Fla., she was the daughter of the late Forest and Jessie (Ousley) Jones.

She married Richard C. Haywood on April 22, 1981 in Philipsburg, and he survives at home, along with two sons, Andy Wojtowich and his wife, Angela of Rapid City, S.D., and Michael Wojtowich of Rochester, N.Y.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
