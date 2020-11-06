1/
Dorothy ((Timko)) Miller
1924 - 2020
Dorothy (Timko) Miller, 95, of DuBois died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born Dec. 29, 1924 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Martha (Hook) Timko.

She's survived by her son, Glenn "Chris" Miller and his wife, Carol of Verona, Pa.

There will be no public visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Nov. 13 at the St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Catherine Cemetery.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2020.
