Dotty L. Peters, 83, of Mineral Springs passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.



Mrs. Peters was born Oct. 27, 1935 in Pottersdale, the daughter of Frank A. and Virginia (Wooster) Moore.



She worked for General Cigar for 22 years and then retired from the Clearfield County Courthouse as a custodian. Mrs. Peters liked gardening, taking care of her flowers and crocheting.



She was Methodist by faith.



She's survived by four children, Cortez L. Peters and his wife, Cathy of Philipsburg, Stanley F. Peters of Woodland, Trudy K. Henschel and her husband, Ervin of Bigler and Roger J. Peters and his wife, Shari of Woodland.



She's also survived by nine grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; six sisters, Marie Luzier Watkins of Frenchville, Bette L. Hahn of Philipsburg, Joann P. Maney and her husband, Merlin of Pine Glen, Bonnie S. Sabol and her husband, Robert of Morrisdale and Sonya L. Renaud and her husband, Duane of Frenchville; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cortez E. Peters, who passed away June 30, 2012 and who she married Oct. 27, 1951; two grandchildren, Briana Cowder and Paul Peters; three brothers, Leo, Paul and Frank L. "Butch" Moore; and a sister, Grace McTavish.



Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. of Clearfield with the Rev. Sam Maines officiating. Burial will be in Bradford Cemetery.



Friends will be received from 4 p.m. Wednesday until the hour of services.



