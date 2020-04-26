|
Doyle David Smeal, 90, of Morrisdale passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, April 24th after a short stay at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg.
Born April 23rd, 1930 Doyle was the son of schoolmaster Doyle David Smeal Sr. and Sarah Alma Shirey Smeal of "Pinchy" in Morrisdale.
Doyle graduated from Clearfield High School in 1948 and went on to serve with the US Army in Korea. He was a member of C Company's 52nd battalion, US Army Corps of Engineers as a bridge builder.
He grew up loving woodworking and became an accomplished cabinet maker and woodworker. He built and installed hundreds of kitchens and woodworking projects during his lifetime and continued working daily into his late 80's. He could almost always be found working in his shop on something for someone.
He is survived by his children, David and Nancy Smeal of Morrisdale, Brian and Laura Smeal of Ft Huachuca City, AZ, Charlene and Jim Anspach of Myerstown, Jason Smeal from Avis and his companion Lisa Coble of Philipsburg, Lance and Carrie Smeal of Cottonwood, AZ, sister Bonnie Scott of Horseheads NY, 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his three favorite friends, Penny the horse, Punkin his dog, and Rooster.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be no public visitation or service at this time. The family will plan something at their discretion in the future.
Please direct any donations to the SPCA of your choice.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in care of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020