Droz A. Clapsaddle, 75, of Grampian passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at his residence.



Born July 28, 1943 in Grampian, he was the son of Clair and Goldie (Shaffer) Clapsaddle.



During his working career, he was a mechanic and a heavy equipment operator. He was lastly a self-employed truck driver.



He was Roman Catholic by faith.



On Feb. 22, 1964 in Clarence Center, N.Y., he wed the former Janet W. Russell, who survives along with two children, William Clapsaddle and Deann Zorger and her husband, Troy, both of Grampian; two grandchildren, Casey Holland and husband, Matt and Jesse Zorger, both of Grampian; and two great-grandchildren, Natale and Chase Holland, both of Grampian.



Also surviving are two siblings, Paul Clapsaddle and his wife, Diane of Wilton, Maine and Shirley Davis and her husband, Denny of Clearfield.



He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Beverly Hatten and Myrtle Barrett



At the request of Mr. Clapsaddle, there will be no public visitation, and services will be held at the convenience of the family.



