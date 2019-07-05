Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Wenrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane Paul Wenrick


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Duane Paul Wenrick Obituary
Duane Paul Wenrick, 70, of Clarion went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2019 at Clarion Healthcare.

Born Oct. 28, 1948 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Irvin W. and Eleanor (Storck) Wenrick.

Surviving are his brother, Eugene Wenrick of Karthaus; a sister-in-law, Nancy Goodyear Wenrick Fulton and her husband, Chester of Howard; and many close nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Harold R. and Jerome I. Wenrick.

Mr. Wenrick was a very active member of the Cornerstone Church, Clarion. He graduated from Penn State and worked for a variety of hospitals over the years.

He was a veteran who had served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He'd also served as a hospital corpsman while he was assigned to the Third Marine Division.

He enjoyed watching wildlife in his backyard.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9 until the time of service at 12 p.m. in the chapel at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with the Rev. John Green officiating.

Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the Moshannon Valley Independent Honor Guard.

Mr. Wenrick will be laid to rest in Askey Cemetery, Moshannon.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to, Cornerstone Church of Clarion, 3655 E. End Rd., Shippenville, PA 16254 or to , P.O. Box 75816, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516 or to , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Published in Gant Daily from July 5 to July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now