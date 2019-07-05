Duane Paul Wenrick, 70, of Clarion went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2019 at Clarion Healthcare.



Born Oct. 28, 1948 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Irvin W. and Eleanor (Storck) Wenrick.



Surviving are his brother, Eugene Wenrick of Karthaus; a sister-in-law, Nancy Goodyear Wenrick Fulton and her husband, Chester of Howard; and many close nieces and nephews.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Harold R. and Jerome I. Wenrick.



Mr. Wenrick was a very active member of the Cornerstone Church, Clarion. He graduated from Penn State and worked for a variety of hospitals over the years.



He was a veteran who had served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He'd also served as a hospital corpsman while he was assigned to the Third Marine Division.



He enjoyed watching wildlife in his backyard.



Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9 until the time of service at 12 p.m. in the chapel at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with the Rev. John Green officiating.



Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the Moshannon Valley Independent Honor Guard.



Mr. Wenrick will be laid to rest in Askey Cemetery, Moshannon.



The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to, Cornerstone Church of Clarion, 3655 E. End Rd., Shippenville, PA 16254 or to , P.O. Box 75816, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516 or to – , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Published in Gant Daily from July 5 to July 9, 2019