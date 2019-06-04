Dustin Carl Peffer, 30, of Clearfield passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at his residence after a lengthy illness.



Born Dec. 7, 1988 in DuBois, he was the son of Mark Peffer and Bonnie (Wisor) Murphy. He was affiliated with the Calvary Church of God.



He was raised by his grandmother, June (Swatsworth) Wisor, who preceded him in death.



Surviving are his father of Philipsburg, his mother of Clearfield as well as four siblings, Jared Peters of Clearfield and Skylyn Peffer, Cayla Peffer and Marky Peffer, all of Philipsburg.



There will be no public visitation and services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Bloomington Cemetery, Curwensville.



