E. Joyce McCracken, 83, of Clearfield, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on September 5, 1936 in Clearfield the daughter of the late Edwin and Dorothy (Irwin) McDonald. On October 22, 1961 she married Robert McCracken who preceded her in death on April 15, 2002.
Joyce worked as a secretary at Dimeling and Schrott.
She was a member of Centre Grove United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She enjoyed gardening and flowers.
Joyce is survived by her two children: Brian L. McCracken of Clearfield and Amy J. Heitsenrether and her husband Eric of Clearfield; three grandchildren: Lauren McCracken and her significant other Steve Terwillinger, Caitlin Heitsenrether and Ian Heitsenrether and one great grandchild Brantley Terwillinger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother Allen McDonald.
All services of Joyce will be private. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020