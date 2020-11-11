Edith M. Hertlein, 85, of Clearfield, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Mountain Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on July 8, 1935 in Philipsburg, the daughter of the late Frank T. Hertlein Sr. and Ivy (Lucas) Hertlein.
Retired, Edith worked as a dental hygienist for Dr. Shelley Dentist Office in Williamsport. She was a member of Community Alliance Church in Karthaus.
Edith is survived by her son Greg S. Hertlein and his wife Rebecca of Clearfield; three grandchildren: Autumn McGonigal and her husband Dean, Joshua Hertlein and his wife Joy, and Zachary Hertlein and his wife Charity; nine great grandchildren: Joel, Hannah, Issac, Namine, Noah, Azariah, Jonah, Hezekiah and Daniel Hertlein; five siblings: Patsy L. Kimble, Frank T. Hertlein, Jr. and his wife Margaret, Glenn R. Hertlein and his wife Deborah, Timothy L. Hertlein and his wife Christine and G. Lee Hertlein and his wife Beverly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters: Louise E. Kirkwood and Eva Jane Hertlein, two infant twin brothers and a brother-in-law, Benjamin Kimble, Sr.
A private graveside service will be held at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Karthaus with Pastor Daniel Beeman officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Alliance Church: 34136 Frenchville Karthaus Hwy. Karthaus, PA 16945 or to Mountain Laurel Nursing Home: 700 Leonard St Clearfield, PA 16830.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
