Edith Mae Wilkinson, 93, of Curwensville died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.
Born May 30, 1926 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of the late Ellis and Minnie (Wilson) Cook.
Surviving are three children, Richard Wilkinson and his wife, Sandy, Frank Wilkinson and his wife, Pam and Judy Bloom, all of Curwensville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville, with the Rev. Scott Schultz officiating.
Burial will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park in Hyde.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday and again from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2019