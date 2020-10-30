1/
Edna M. Kephart
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna M. Kephart, 102, of West Decatur, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Colonial Courtyard.


She was born on March 29, 1918 in Woodland the daughter of the late Joseph Lumadue and Dewela (Varner) Lumadue. On October 15, 1937 she married Edger A. Kephart, who preceded her in death on December 28, 1992.

Funeral services will be held at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11am with Pastor Robert Ludrowsky officiating. Interment will be in Bradford Cemetery.


Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, November 2 from 10am until the time of services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gant Daily from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved