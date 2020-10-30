Edna M. Kephart, 102, of West Decatur, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Colonial Courtyard.





She was born on March 29, 1918 in Woodland the daughter of the late Joseph Lumadue and Dewela (Varner) Lumadue. On October 15, 1937 she married Edger A. Kephart, who preceded her in death on December 28, 1992.



Funeral services will be held at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11am with Pastor Robert Ludrowsky officiating. Interment will be in Bradford Cemetery.





Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, November 2 from 10am until the time of services.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store