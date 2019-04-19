|
|
|
Edna M. Shimel, 98, of Clearfield died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Born June 27, 1920 in Clearfield, she was a daughter of the late Kay Bloom and Rose (Dunlap) Bloom.
She's survived by two children, Joanne Magnuson (William) of Clearfield and Richard "Dick" (Donna) Shimel of Curwensville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., with the Rev. James Hopper officiating. Burial will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park.
Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., Clearfield.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 19 to Apr. 23, 2019
Read More