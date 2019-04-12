|
|
|
Edna S. Wood, 97, formerly of Philipsburg, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.
Born Aug. 10, 1921 in Brisbin, she was a daughter of the late John and Bessie (Philips) Selvage.
She's survived by her son, Harry C. Wood and his wife, Bunny of Philipsburg.
Honoring Edna's wishes, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Gettysburg National Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2019
Read More