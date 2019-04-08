|
|
|
Edward Brenish, 92, a resident of Knickerbocker Villa, Clearfield, and formerly of Hawk Run, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the personal care home.
He was born May 12, 1926 in Hawk Run, a son of the late John and Anna (Lefrovich) Brenish.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday at the St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Hawk Run, with Father Peter Benyo officiating.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be St. John the Baptist Orthodox Cemetery, Hawk Run.
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
Read More