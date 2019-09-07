|
|
Edward D. Heberling, 68, of Clearfield passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
He was born Dec. 17, 1950, the son of the late Cloyd L. Heberling and Betty J. (Smith) Heberling. On Feb. 4, 1983, he married Lou Ann (Sipe) Heberling, who survives.
He graduated from the Clearfield High School and DuBois Business College. He retired from the Clearfield Municipal Authority after 33 years at the wastewater treatment plant.
He was a lifetime member of the Clearfield Third Ward Fire Department; Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as past president; Lawrence Township Station No. 5; and Central District Volunteer Fire Association.
He's survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Lou Ann Heberling, and a cousin, Debra M. Rafferty Kitko and her husband, Stephen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a cousin, Kristy Marie Kitko; and an aunt, Rebecca Smith Rafferty.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. with Pastor Gary Jewart officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. An additional hour of viewing will be held on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until the hour of services.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830 or Flight 93 National Memorial, P.O. Box 911, Shanksville, PA 15560.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc.
To send online tributes, please go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019