Edward F. Donahue, 66, of DuBois died Friday, April 5, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born Sept. 30, 1952 in DuBois, he was the son of the late Ross and Margaret (Pyne) Donahue.
He is survived by three children, Troy Donahue and his wife, Barb, Tracy Pernesky and her husband, Matt and Pete Erickson, all of DuBois.
As per Ed's wishes, there will be no public visitation.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019
