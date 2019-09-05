|
Edward F. Walls Sr., 90, of (North) Philipsburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Windy Hill Village, PSL, Philipsburg.
He was born April 12, 1929, a son of the late Edward and Margaret (Charney) Walls and is a step-son of Edward's second wife, Margaret Walls.
He's survived by one son, Edward F. Walls Jr. and his wife, Tammy (Leahey) Walls of Philipsburg.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Grace United Methodist Church, 912 Pine St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Michelle Bodle officiating.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Burial will be in Philipsburg Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019