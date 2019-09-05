Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Walls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward F. Walls Sr.


1929 - 2019
Send Flowers
Edward F. Walls Sr. Obituary
Edward F. Walls Sr., 90, of (North) Philipsburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Windy Hill Village, PSL, Philipsburg.

He was born April 12, 1929, a son of the late Edward and Margaret (Charney) Walls and is a step-son of Edward's second wife, Margaret Walls.

He's survived by one son, Edward F. Walls Jr. and his wife, Tammy (Leahey) Walls of Philipsburg.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Grace United Methodist Church, 912 Pine St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Michelle Bodle officiating.

Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Burial will be in Philipsburg Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.
Published in Gant Daily from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.