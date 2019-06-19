|
Edward L. McCleary, 69, of Rockton died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Born April 30, 1950 in Bradford, Pa., he was the son of the late Ralph F. McCleary and Margaret P. (Kenneson) Stokes.
On Feb. 6, 1999, he married Patricia A. (Dobrosky) Colbey McCleary, who survives along with his children, Bridgot Hernan and her husband, Rob of Smethport, Shawn McCleary and his wife, Rustie of DuBois, Sara Merrill and her husband, Jacob of Shillington, Pa., and Brian Colbey and his wife, Lindsay of DuBois.
There will be a private family visitation.
The McCleary family would like to invite their friends and family to honor Ed's life by participating in a picnic and softball game at the Rockton Park on Friday, June 21, beginning at 6 p.m.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from June 19 to June 21, 2019
