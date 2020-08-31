1/
Edward M. Misiewicz
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
Edward M. Misiewicz, age 92, of DuBois, PA died Friday, August 28, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on August 12, 1928, in West Liberty, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph B. & Anna Mary (Lipniak) Misiewicz.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 1-4 PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be followed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10 AM from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.


Published in Gant Daily from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
