Edward S. Morrison, 79, died Tuesday June 23, 2020 at The Colonial Courtyard in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.



He was born in the Potter Creek area of New Enterprise in Morrison's Cove, Bedford County, son of Sherman "Shorty" and Kathryn (Wyles) Morrison.



The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements.

