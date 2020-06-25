Edward S. Morrison
Edward S. Morrison, 79, died Tuesday June 23, 2020 at The Colonial Courtyard in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

He was born in the Potter Creek area of New Enterprise in Morrison's Cove, Bedford County, son of Sherman "Shorty" and Kathryn (Wyles) Morrison.

The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Gant Daily from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
JUN
27
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Holsinger Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
