Edward T. Quick, age 41 of Wallaceton, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Mt. Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born February 24, 1979 in Clearfield, he was the son of Randy B. and Irella J. (Ferguson) Quick who survive in Wallaceton.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be no public visitation.
Private funeral services will be held at a later date.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Emily Whitehead Foundation, 441 S. Centre Street, Philipsburg, PA 16866.
