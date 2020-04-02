Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Quick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward T. Quick


1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
Edward T. Quick Obituary
Edward T. Quick, age 41 of Wallaceton, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Mt. Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Born February 24, 1979 in Clearfield, he was the son of Randy B. and Irella J. (Ferguson) Quick who survive in Wallaceton.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be no public visitation.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Emily Whitehead Foundation, 441 S. Centre Street, Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -