|
|
|
Edward Visnofsky, 84, of Clearfield died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at his home.
Born Feb. 16, 1935 in Houtzdale, he was the son of the late Edward Visnofsky and Clarissa (Webster) Visnofsky Reiter.
He married Ima Jean (Woods) Visnofsky on July 10, 1959, and she survives along with two daughters, Janice Johnson and her husband, Rick of Maryland and Donna Nelson of Colorado and two sons, Edward L. "Eddie" Visnofsky and his wife, Vonda of Olanta and David A. Visnofsky and his wife, Janeen of Clearfield.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Second St., Clearfield, with Pastor T. J. McCabe officiating.
Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019