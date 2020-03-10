Home

Effie Grace Neidig


1939 - 2020
Effie Grace Neidig Obituary
Effie Grace Neidig, 80, of Munson went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Born Dec. 17, 1939 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Ruth (Waple) Ferguson.

Surviving are her daughter, Heather Belles and her husband, Ryan of Munson.

Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Monday, March 16 at the Strange and Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.

Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with her niece, Cynthia Smeal officiating.

Burial will be in the family cemetery, Ferguson Family Cemetery, Pleasant Hill, Pa.
Published in Gant Daily from Mar. 10 to Mar. 16, 2020
