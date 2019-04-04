Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine K. (Karchner) Greene


1925 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Elaine K. (Karchner) Greene Obituary
Elaine K. (Karchner) Greene, 93, of Nazareth and formerly of DuBois, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Moravian Hall Square.

She was born Dec. 2, 1925 in Woodland, the daughter of the late Richard and Ethel (Shirey) Karchner.

She's survived by her two children, Stephene G. Morgan of Allentown and LaRue G. Suber and her husband, Michael of Newark, Del.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. with the Rev. John White officiating.

Burial will be at Bradford Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the hour of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.