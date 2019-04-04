|
Elaine K. (Karchner) Greene, 93, of Nazareth and formerly of DuBois, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Moravian Hall Square.
She was born Dec. 2, 1925 in Woodland, the daughter of the late Richard and Ethel (Shirey) Karchner.
She's survived by her two children, Stephene G. Morgan of Allentown and LaRue G. Suber and her husband, Michael of Newark, Del.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6 at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc. with the Rev. John White officiating.
Burial will be at Bradford Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the hour of service Saturday at the funeral home.
