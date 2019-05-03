|
|
|
Elaine Lorena Chutko, 91, formerly of Hawk Run, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Hillview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Altoona.
She was born April 5, 1928 in Morrisdale, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Nellie (Krise) Burge.
She's survived by three daughters, Maria Friday Wiegering and her husband, Dr. Carlos Wiegering of Hollidaysburg, Martha Dunlap of Pittsburgh and Annette Maxwell and her husband, Wayne Maxwell of Tampa, Fla.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Fr. Michael Simerick, officiating.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Nativity of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Cemetery, Hudson, RD Philipsburg.
Published in Gant Daily from May 3 to May 6, 2019
Read More