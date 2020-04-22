|
Elaine R. Tice, 75 of Houtzdale and a guest of Hearth Side, University Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, State College, passed away Tuesday April 21, 2020 at the center.
Born September 29, 1944 in Houtzdale she was a daughter of the late John "Jack" and Sylvia (Olson) Caldwell.
In accordance with Covid-19 guidelines a private service officiated by Pastor Christine Roe will be held for Elaine's immediate family.
Elaine will be laid to rest next to her husband Russell in Beulah Cemetery, Ramey.
The Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home, Houtzdale is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020