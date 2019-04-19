Home

Eleanor "Jane" Bryan, 93, of West Decatur died Friday, April 19, 2019 at her home.

Born July 21, 1925 in West Decatur, she was a daughter of Roland "Dip" and Bertha Mae (Fleck) Smeal.

She's survived by a daughter, Eleanor Kay Bryan of Hawk Run and three sons, Thomas L. Bryan and his wife, Kathy of Frenchville and William R. Bryan and Jamie L. Bryan, both of Philipsburg.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, with Pastor Sarah Kim officiating.

Burial will be at Mock's Hill Cemetery, West Decatur.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Gant Daily from Apr. 19 to Apr. 24, 2019
